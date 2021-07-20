Hidalgo County officials hold press conference on vaccination efforts for students

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County officials will be having a press conference Tuesday morning to encourage vaccinations before the school year begins.
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez will be joined by Hidalgo ISD Superintendent Xavier Salinas, Hidalgo County Health & Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo “Eddie” Olivarez, and Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.
The press conference comes about a month before school starts for many.
As of now, the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those 12-years and older.
The push to get students vaccinated also follows the confirmation of the first case of the Delta Variant in the Rio Grande Valley.
According to a previous release, 23 people in Hidalgo County have been diagnosed with different variants of COVID-19, including 16 people with the British variant, 6 people with the Brazilian variant and one person with the California variant.
There are now 11 variants of the deadly COVID-19 virus, explained Eduardo Olivarez, chief administrative officer for the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department in a release.