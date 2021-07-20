Hidalgo County officials hold press conference on vaccination efforts for students

FILE PHOTO — Nouf Albarakati, left, of Narberth Pa., comforts her son Manaf Albarakati, 14, before he receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from registered nurse Alicia Jimenez at a Montgomery County, Pa. Office of Public Health vaccination clinic at the King of Prussia Mall, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in King of Prussia, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County officials will be having a press conference Tuesday morning to encourage vaccinations before the school year begins.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez will be joined by Hidalgo ISD Superintendent Xavier Salinas, Hidalgo County Health & Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo “Eddie” Olivarez, and Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

The press conference comes about a month before school starts for many.

As of now, the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those 12-years and older.

The push to get students vaccinated also follows the confirmation of the first case of the Delta Variant in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to a previous release, 23 people in Hidalgo County have been diagnosed with different variants of COVID-19, including 16 people with the British variant, 6 people with the Brazilian variant and one person with the California variant.

There are now 11 variants of the deadly COVID-19 virus, explained Eduardo Olivarez, chief administrative officer for the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department in a release.