Hidalgo County offers child care assistance for veterans

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County is offering help for veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broken Arrow Financial Assistance Grant helps veterans and their surviving spouses eligible to receive child care.

This grant will help qualifying veterans with up to $1,000, depending on day care requirements.

In order for veterans to be eligible for the program they must show proof they were honorably discharged. Either the veteran or their spouse is working and how the pandemic has affected them.

Source: Hidalgo County

“I don’t think there’s a lot of financial support for these veterans. Not everybody has disability readiness either,” said Griselda Uresti, grant clerk for Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow officials said they also help with rent mortgage and vehicle repairs when the funds are available.

At this time the offer is only available for Hidalgo County residents.

To learn more about this program click here.

