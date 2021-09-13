Hidalgo County offering in-person application rent assistance

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County’s Rent Relief Program will be helping residents apply for rental assistance on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The county launched a program to help tenants and landlords impacted by the pandemic.

In partnership with the City of Donna, the county will offer in-person assistance at the Donna Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To qualify, applicants must meet the following:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

Has a combined household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income

To apply, residents can also call 1-800-555-5555 or visit their website.