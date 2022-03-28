EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Sunday Hidalgo County announced the passing of its county auditor, Arcy Duran.

According to the county, Duran died on Saturday at her home from natural causes. Duran was diagnosed several years ago with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Duran was employed with the county for over 25 years and served as the county auditor for the last four years.

County Judge Richard Cortez said of Duran, “I have known Arcy for many years, and I have always admired her hard work, determination, and professionalism. She will truly be missed.”

Duran was a certified public accountant and a lifelong resident of Hidalgo County. She earned her Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees from the University of Texas-Pan American, now UTRGV.