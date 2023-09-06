EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a family member.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Hector Mares Carrizales, 37, is wanted for assault of a family/household member. His last known location was in Donna.

The sheriff’s office describes Carrizales as having black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 8 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds.

If anyone has information on Carrizales’s whereabouts, call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

To offer an anonymous tip call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477.