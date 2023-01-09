EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Daniel Cruz, 24, was arrested on Jan. 6 on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal kill/poison, according to Hidalgo County jail records.

The arrest and charges stem from events that happened at approximately 8:12 p.m. Dec. 20, when deputies responded to a call at the 3900 block of Richardson Road in reference to cruelty to a non-livestock animal, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral.

Upon arrival, deputies approached the pet owner, who told authorities her neighbor shot her labradoodle, according to the document.

The pet owner was inside her home when she heard a gunshot outside, the document said.

As she stepped outside, she saw her white 1 1/2-year-old labradoodle limping in the driveway trying to get inside, the document stated.

According to the affidavit, the owner said her dog was bleeding from the chest area and then she tried to stop the bleeding. The owner then rushed her dog to the vet to receive immediate medical care.

Deputies approached Cruz, who allegedly advised deputies he shot the dog as it was running away, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff’s investigators obtained an affidavit from [the owner] who wished to file charges on Brandon Daniel Cruz for shooting her dog,” the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated in the record.

The owner provided X-rays from the vet showing bullet fragments inside her dog’s chest, the document said.

Deputies made contact with Cruz and provided a statement implicating himself to shooting the dog as it was running away, the probable cause affidavit stated. Cruz allegedly told a deputy the owner’s dog did not attack him, that he did not feel threatened by the dog and that he shot the dog while it was running away, according to the sheriff’s office document.

Cruz was booked at the Hidalgo County Jail with a bond of $10,000 on Jan. 6. Hidalgo County records show was he released Jan. 7.

The document does not state the condition of the dog.