Hidalgo County lifts mask mandate in county buildings

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — In compliance with Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order forbidding government entities from requiring masks, the Hidalgo County Commissioner’s Court voted to end the mask mandate in county buildings.

The court met in a special meeting to decide on the matter on Friday.

With the mandate lifted, Hidalgo County employees are no longer required to wear facial coverings at county buildings. This also applies to visitors of county buildings.

Abbott’s order prohibits counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials from requiring masks.

Following the announcement of the order on Wednesday, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez hammered down that he still recommends residents follow CDC guidelines in regards to masks.

He continued to push for adherence to health guidelines after the mandate was lifted in Hidalgo County on Friday.

“The CDC still highly encourages and recommends all un-vaccinated people to continue to use a mask for their protection,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez following the vote. “While the governor has taken away our ability to mandate masks, we still recommend and encourage the use of facial coverings.”