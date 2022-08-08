MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Libraries in the Hidalgo County Library System donated over 1,300 books to the youth initiative, Colecta de Libros Infantiles y Juveniles.

The city of McAllen said the initiative was promoted by District 6 Commissioner Pepe Cabeza de Vaca. The goal of the initiative is to help foster youth in 50 Casas Hogares around the state of Tamaulipas.

The books are in English and Spanish, which will encourage youth to read and help increase their vocabulary and reading comprehension.

The books are fiction and non-fiction for children and teens, and a collection of oversized, illustrated storybooks to attract the very young.