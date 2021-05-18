Hidalgo County launches rental assistance program for residents affected by COVID-19

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County has launched a program to help those impacted by the pandemic.

According to a release, the state has granted $26 million to the county for emergency rent support. The funds will be paid directly to the landlord or the company of ownership.

The release mentions landlords can also apply on behalf of tenants that qualify.

To apply, residents can call 1-800-555-5555 or visit their website. Applications open on May, 17.

To qualify, applicants must meet the following: