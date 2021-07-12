Hidalgo County launches new bus stop service

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Precinct 4 and Valley Metro has launched a new bus service Monday, bringing public transportation access to the San Carlos community.
According to the press release, the new bus service will offer county residents a flexible route with access to county resources from San Carlos.
The Valley Metro Route 12 begins in Weslaco at the South Texas College Mid-Valley Campus and ending at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.
Route 12 will run continuously daily Monday through Friday.
The route provides access to a variety of locations, including:
- Edcouch City Hall
- Mercado Delta – edcouch
- HEB in Elsa
- La Villa City Hall
- VTC Bus Station – FM 107
- Hidalgo County Head Start
- John Austin Memorical Center
- Hidalgo County Courthouse
- UTRGV
- Edinburg City Hall
- Walmart – University Dr. in Edinburg
- Weslaco City Hall
- STC Mid-Valley Campus
As well as offering county residents access to critical resources such as UTRGV’s Area Health Education Center, Head Start, WIC, and Amigos Del Valle.
With the continued growth in the county, this project helps address roadway congestion and enables people to access work and businesses more quickly and easily.Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres.
The bus service is free for children under seven years old as well as STC and UTRGV students. The cost is minimal for adults.
