Hidalgo County launches new bus stop service

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Precinct 4 and Valley Metro has launched a new bus service Monday, bringing public transportation access to the San Carlos community.

According to the press release, the new bus service will offer county residents a flexible route with access to county resources from San Carlos.

The Valley Metro Route 12 begins in Weslaco at the South Texas College Mid-Valley Campus and ending at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

Route 12 will run continuously daily Monday through Friday.

The route provides access to a variety of locations, including:

Edcouch City Hall

Mercado Delta – edcouch

HEB in Elsa

La Villa City Hall

VTC Bus Station – FM 107

Hidalgo County Head Start

John Austin Memorical Center

Hidalgo County Courthouse

UTRGV

Edinburg City Hall

Walmart – University Dr. in Edinburg

Weslaco City Hall

STC Mid-Valley Campus

As well as offering county residents access to critical resources such as UTRGV’s Area Health Education Center, Head Start, WIC, and Amigos Del Valle.

With the continued growth in the county, this project helps address roadway congestion and enables people to access work and businesses more quickly and easily. Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres.

The bus service is free for children under seven years old as well as STC and UTRGV students. The cost is minimal for adults.

For the bus routes click here.