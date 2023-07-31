HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 launched a new burner machine that focuses on disposing of brush and waste material.

The new burner is designed to destroy debris at a low emission rate, reducing the amount of smoke and pollutants in the air.

Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal for Hidalgo County Precinct 3 said the burner can burn up to six tons per hour.

Precinct 3 plans to incinerate about 50 tons of brush and wood per day.

“By reducing smoke emissions, we are actively contributing to the preservation of our precious air quality and reaffirming our commitment to responsible waste management practices,” Villarreal said.

He said the brush will be helpful for residents during emergency situations and inclement weather scenarios.

“We’re here to service our residents,” Villarreal said. “We’ve listened because it has been a concern since a freeze and hurricanes and with this new storm that went by, a lot of our residents need a lot of help.”

Hidalgo County has a total of 13 disposal sites where residents can drop off their trash or brush.

Four out of the 13 trash and brush collection sites are located within Precinct 3.

“Let’s be responsible residents and not illegally dump,” Villarreal said.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 serves residents in seven cities including Mission, Alton, Palmhurst, Palmview, Penitas, La Joya and Sullivan City.