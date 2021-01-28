Hidalgo County, La Joya ISD, city of Mercedes hosts clinics next week to administer second dose of COVID-19 vaccines

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County health officials said they are finalizing details for two separate COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week.

The clinics will be held in the city of Mercedes on Tuesday February 2, and one in La Joya on Thursday Feb. 4.

The purpose of the clinic is to administer a second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to those people who received their first dose at the same respective locations.

The Mercedes clinic, a partnership between Hidalgo County and the city of Mercedes, will begin at 8 a.m., at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Grounds.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, Hidalgo County will partner with La Joya ISD to host a second vaccine clinic beginning at 8 a.m. at the Lincoln Building.

Both clinics are intended to administer a second Moderna vaccine, to those people who received their initial dose at the same location earlier this month.

Residents must return to the same location in which they received their first vaccine. If you did not receive your first dose at either of these locations, you will not be given a second dose.

We are working diligently to get as many people in Hidalgo County this vital vaccine that, hopefully, will bring an end to this pandemic,” Judge Cortez said.