HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Pl. 1 will be closed Monday due to severe weather.

As of Monday morning, most of the staff remains without power, according to a release from the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court.

Regular office hours will resume Tuesday.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation,” Justice of the Peace Sonia M Trevino said.