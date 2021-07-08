Hidalgo County judge to practice emergency culinary skills

MCALLEN, Texas — On Thursday Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service-Hidalgo County will be demonstrating how to cook and save food for an emergency situation.

The live event is about showing and preparing healthy recipes which can be completed without electricity to help families in sustaining themselves at least 72 hours after any disaster.

Cooking School for Emergencies will feature recipes that are cost-effective and easy to prepare during an emergency and will feature demonstration and discussion of an emergency preparedness kit, indoor cooking safety measures, and generator safety.

The event will be on the city’s YouTube page and on County Judge Richard Cortez’s Facebook and the Hidalgo AgriLife Extension.

The event is set for July 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce