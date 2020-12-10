Hidalgo County Judge tests positive for COVID-19

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez tested positive for COVID-19, according to county officials.

According to a news release, 77-year-old Cortez has worked from home for most of the pandemic and learned of his positive test after a family member tested positive.

The judge is asymptomatic and feeling fine, but will self-isolate per county policy.

“I have taken all the precautions that I could to prevent infection, but I still have contracted this awful virus,” Judge Cortez said from home. “This goes to show you how contagious this virus can be.”