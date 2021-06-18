Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez will seek re-election in 2022

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County’s judge will seek to keep his position for four more years in 2022.

On Friday, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez announced he will run for another term.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Hidalgo County, said Cortez in a statement. “The last 15 months have tested our community in ways most of us have never been tested before.”

Cortez added that he’s been thrilled by the unity he’s seen in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He hopes this same ambition can be applied to issues of poverty and educational attainment in Hidalgo County.

“Hidalgo County represents immeasurable potential, but we must work together to adopt a regional strategy and create a unified vision to achieve our full potential,” said Cortez.

The next election for Hidalgo County Judge will take place in November 2022.

Cortez first took over as judge in 2018. He previously served as mayor of McAllen from 2005 to 2013.