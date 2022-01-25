Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez tests positive for COVID-19 again

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez (Source: Salvador Castro, KVEO photojournalist)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the second time, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, county officials announced that Cortez, 77, was positive with COVID-19. Cortez is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, according to a release.

Cortez previously tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020 after a family member contracted the disease.

At this time, county officials say Cortez is conferring with his doctors to determine the prescribed course of treatment.

“I was feeling a little under the weather and a routine COVID test came back positive,” Judge Cortez said. “This is a reminder that everyone should get tested if they experience even mild symptoms.”

