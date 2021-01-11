Hidalgo County Judge issues statement on President’s visit to the RGV

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez issued a statement on Monday in response to the planned visit by President Donald Trump.

In the statement, Cortez highlighted the importance of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, if residents were to exercise their First Amendment right.

“Passions are running dangerously high among supporters and opponents of President Trump. I urge both sides to keep those passions in check, because ultimately the Rio Grande Valley has a unique opportunity to demonstrate to the world that peaceful public discourse is far more effective than public violence.” said Cortez.

Sources tell KVEO that Trump will land in Harlingen on Tuesday at an unconfirmed time and then take a helicopter to McAllen.

According to the Associated Press, Trump will visit Alamo and “will mark the completion of 400 miles of border wall and his administration’s efforts to reform what the White House described as the nation’s broken immigration system,” said the article.