Hidalgo County judge invites Biden to border to see effects of recent migrant surge

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — In a one letter page, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez invited President Joe Biden to visit the Southern border to witness local challenges on the recent migrant surge.

Cortez participated in meetings on Friday with federal, state, and local representatives to call on Congress and the president to act on ” major immigration policy shortcomings” that are directly impacting Hidalgo County.

Earlier this week Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley asked Border Patrol to temporarily pause drop-offs because their facility had seen an increase of migrants

“I empathize with Customs and Border Protection, which is fulfilling its duties under the law, including processing asylum claims,” Cortez said in a statement. “But federal facilities are also at capacity and CBP has no choice but to release these migrants who are legally entitled to stay in the United States until their claims are addressed in court.”

Cortez included the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County, he pointed out that local residents have a place to isolate themselves while quarantining, but migrants do not.