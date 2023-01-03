EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Judge Richard F. Cortez was sworn into office this morning for his second term as Hidalgo County’s top elected administrator.

The ceremony took place at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court chambers in Edinburg.

For his second term, Cortez said he plans to focus on creating and improving human capital. Cortez also plans to provide citizens with resources needed to be successful in automation and robotics.

For 2023, Cortez said he expects the completion of the new Hidalgo County courthouse as well as additional county jail spaces.