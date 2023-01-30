HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez says he is eager to get back to work after receiving good news after a medical operation.

Cortez is recovering from a surgery to remove — what turned out to be — a cancerous tumor.

He reported that tests found no evidence that the cancer had spread and his doctor’s said his prognosis is excellent.

“I have already survived cancer once,” Cortez said. “So, I am sensitive to my body, and I recently felt something was not right.”

Cortez said he initially consulted with his son-in-law, an internist who practices medicine in San Antonio. His son-in-law quickly made arrangements in San Antonio to have the judge evaluated. Upon disovery of the mass, a surgery was scheduled.

Cortez’s surgery took place Jan. 17. He stayed at the Methodist Hospital two weeks after surgery for additional tests before it was concluded that cancer had not spread.

Officials with Hidalgo County were aware of the medical procedure and the functions of county government continued unabated, according to a release sent by the county.

“I am eager to get back to work,” Cortez said. “I am thankful for all the expressions of support and the prayers of friends and loved ones.”