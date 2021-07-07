Hidalgo County Judge Cortez to host cooking class for emergency situations

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez will be hosting a demonstration of preparing meals in emergency situations on Thursday evening.

If February’s freeze taught us anything, it is to prepare for the unexpected. Much of the Rio Grande Valley was left without power, and in some cases without running water.

During emergency situations, a hot meal may not be easy to come by.

Director of Emergencies for Hidalgo County, Judge Richard Cortez will host a demonstration of how to prepare meals during times when there is no electricity.

He will be joined by City of McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and Texas A&M AgriLife Agent Andrea Valdez.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal will also present stove safety demonstrations and the Hidalgo County

Emergency Management Office will demonstrate how to create your own home preparedness kit.

“From an unprecedented freeze that affected much of our region’s electrical and water systems to Hurricane Hanna and the ensuing floods to our ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of Hidalgo County have been tested like few other times in our history,” said Judge Cortez.

You must register for the event. To do so, you may call 956-318-2600. The event will also be streamed on Facebook live.

The date of the event is July 8, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce located on 1200 Ash Ave., McAllen, Texas.