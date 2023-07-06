EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County leaders are addressing rumors circulating online about the new Hidalgo County courthouse.

Social media posts claim the courthouse is sinking and will need to be torn down due to issues with construction of the building.

ValleyCentral spoke with Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez who says there is no truth to these claims.

“Absolutely not,” Cortez said regarding the rumors. “As you know, we’ve had some construction defects that we’re concerned with. That’s why we hired an engineering firm to do a comprehensive study. The report has come in.”

Cortez says the opening of the courthouse is based on the findings of a report from the Houston firm the county hired. The new courthouse has had several issues including a leaking roof.

Despite these issues, Cortez says there is some good news.

“There was no new defects with the courthouse, construction defects with the courthouse. The ones that came out in the report, we pretty well knew. The good thing is that they all can be fixed,” Cortez said.

Those who live or work in Edinburg are questioning when the new courthouse will open its doors.

“It can be frustrating, yeah it could. I mean that’s Edinburg’s hard-earned tax dollars,” Renato Hernandez, an Edinburg resident told us.

A recovery center blocks from the courthouse is experiencing confusion as people can’t figure out which courthouse is which.

“Sometimes they walk in here asking me because they’re trying to go into the courthouse, and they see it’s not open. And so, I have to guide them,” explained Maria Perez of Apple Recovery Services in Edinburg.

According to Cortez, Paria Perez and Renato Hernandez might be pleased to know when the new courthouse will open.

“It could be anywhere from as little as three months to as long as six months,” Cortez said.

The judge says that depends on the availability of the materials needed for the construction work.

Cortez says delays come from the county taking every precaution to make sure the courthouse is safe.