HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County officials have approved a disaster declaration over the recent grass fires in the area.

Tuesday morning, the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court held an emergency meeting where the declaration was discussed and passed.

“Over the past several weeks, Hidalgo County has battled at least four wildfires that burned more than 800 acres,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a previous release. “This emergency declaration will help facilitate future recovery efforts and help us enact local safety measures.”

The declaration will help with property damages. It will also allow the county to use costs towards city fire departments that are responding to the fires.

Officials also issued a burn ban for the county of Hidalgo for 90 days, starting on April 6.

Neighboring counties, Starr and Cameron, also have a burn ban in effect.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.