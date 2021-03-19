COVID INFO COVID INFO

Hidalgo County Fire Chief Association requests burn ban

Local News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: This post previously stated that the burn ban was in effect. That information is incorrect. The Hidalgo County Fire Association requested the burn ban, it must be approved by commissioners first, then it will go into effect.

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, March 19, the Hidalgo County’s Fire Association requested the commissioners to enact a burn ban.

RGV man charged with animal cruelty after physically abusing dogs CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The burn ban was requested “due to the increased number of brush and grass fires.”

Once the burn ban is approved by the county commissioners it will be in effect for 90 days, according to Homero Garza, Hidalgo County Fire Marshal. 

WATCH SPECIAL REPORT: Revenge porn websites targeting women in the RGV

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday