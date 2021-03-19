Hidalgo County Fire Chief Association requests burn ban

Editor’s note: This post previously stated that the burn ban was in effect. That information is incorrect. The Hidalgo County Fire Association requested the burn ban, it must be approved by commissioners first, then it will go into effect.

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, March 19, the Hidalgo County’s Fire Association requested the commissioners to enact a burn ban.

The burn ban was requested “due to the increased number of brush and grass fires.”

Once the burn ban is approved by the county commissioners it will be in effect for 90 days, according to Homero Garza, Hidalgo County Fire Marshal.

