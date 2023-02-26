LA VILLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an effort to prevent flooding in Hidalgo and Eastern Willacy County, a new dual-purpose water management project is underway.

The Delta Region Water Management Project is a $115 million project that will include multiple water treatment plants and regional detention facilities in four locations across both counties.

Hidalgo County Commissioner David Fuentes said, “If we have a lot of runoff, if we have a lot of water that stays there, well, it takes a while for us to get it all out of here. Maybe we can use some of it and use it to create a commodity, which is water.”

Commissioner Fuentes says the goal of this project is to mitigate flood water, treat it through water plants and sell to potential water supply companies for additional revenue.

“We need to test it,” he added. “We need to figure out what’s actually in the water because it’s a different type of water than what we find in our river.”

Fuentes said while the Texas Water Development Board has funded these tests and studies, more funds are needed.

“It’s a very creative project,” he said. “We just need the assistance to get this project off the ground, and literally create the pumps and the water cleaning stations that we’re going to need in order to create that water.”

Fuentes says the county has invested roughly $20 million towards mitigation, but still need $30 million to $50 million more from the state for the construction of these water plants.

Through the help of these funds, county leaders hope to start constructions this upcoming year.