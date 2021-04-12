Hidalgo County hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Mission Lateral Drainage Project

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is opposing the reopening of Texas amidst still-high COVID-19 rates in his border community of South Texas. (Courtesy Photo)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)- Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo “Eddie” Cantu will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of the Mission Lateral Drainage Bond Project.

Precinct 2 will be partnering with Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 and the City of McAllen to host the event.

The ceremony will be held at 2500 Taylor Rd in McAllen on Wednesday, April 14th at 11a.m.

Commissioner Cantu advocates for the project when stating,

“This drainage project will provide long-term drainage improvements that will assist in serving troubled areas for many years to come, and will provide linear detention to the area.”

The event will be open to the public and the media. Social distancing will be in place and masks must be worn at all times. The event will also be live-streamed on their Facebook Page and Youtube Page for those unable to physically attend.

For more information, please call (956) 787-1891.