EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez hosted an emergency management training for peak hurricane season.

Cortez alongside the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service partnered for a communications training session for emergency responders throughout Hidalgo County.

The hour-long session, called NWSChat2, is a vehicle to strengthen crucial two-way communications between the National Weather Service and local core partners in Emergency Management.

“While we targeted having this important training session as we move into the peak period of hurricane activity, we didn`t know the Atlantic would be so active with tropical disturbances,” said Cortez. “This is precisely why it is important for us to review and enhance our communications skills.”