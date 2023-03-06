LOS ALAMOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With spring in the air and seasonal allergies in full swing, Hidalgo County’s public health department is offering free COVID-19 tests to help differentiate symptoms.

The county reported that seasonal allergies and COVID-19 can cause coughing, fatigue and headaches. Other COVID-19 symptoms include shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, congestion, sore throat, fever, chills, body aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of taste or smell.

To get tested for COVID-19 call (956) 292-7765. Results are made available in 15 minutes.

The testing clinic is open between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Los Alamos Medical Plaza, located at 427 E. Duranta Ave., Ste. 105.