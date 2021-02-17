Hidalgo County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for second dose in Weslaco on Thursday

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — Residents who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Weslaco in January will be able to get their second dose on Thursday.

The vaccine clinic will be held at Knapp Medical Center on Thursday at the time designated on each appointee’s original wristband.

The only eligible residents to receive the vaccine at this clinic will be those who received it in Weslaco on January 20.

“Eligible residents are required to drive in through the E. 8th Street entrance at Isaac Rodriguez Park in Weslaco for pre-clearance,” said the release. “After completing the preclearance process, eligible residents will then be directed to Knapp Medical Center where they will be administered their second dose.”

Due to inclement weather, the vaccine clinic will be held indoors.

Residents must provide proof of ID and their first vaccination card in order to be admitted.