Hidalgo County hospitalizations rise as holiday season comes to an end

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Although Hidalgo County’s hospitalization rates are high, the overall hospitalization numbers in the Rio Grande Valley is still under the state’s 15% threshold. Local officials say why hospital capacity might not be spiking as before.

On October 8, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA-32 to reopen certain venues to 75% capacity and allow elective surgeries to resume in certain counties. Counties that reside in Trauma Service Areas (TSAs) with high COVID‑19 hospitalizations are excluded from these reopenings, stated the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (TXDSHS) website.

“Our area includes Willacy, Cameron, Starr, and Hidalgo so the governor set up at 15 percent or higher is when you start kicking in these certain restriction policies,” said Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

Over the last seven days, the Rio Grande Valley has been steadily increasing to about 14%, according to the TXDSHS data map, getting closer to the 15% threshold. However, Hidalgo County is already at16.6% according to the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.

https://carlsonschool.umn.edu/mili-misrc-covid19-tracking-project

“If you look at the last month or so Hidalgo County has been constantly above 15%,” said Dr. Melendez.

He says how other hospitals make up another reason why the Rio Grande Valley has not passed the threshold.

“Our hospitalizations are diluted because there’s less. Obviously, in Starr County, there’s only one little hospital and then there’s Harlingen and Brownsville,” said Dr. Melendez.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera says they don’t want to see a spike on top of the spike because of the holidays and although they have seen a rise in positive COVID-19 cases they are managing it.

“Our hospital is a small hospital, and we can only handle so many patients but like I said, fortunately, right now we have been able to do that.”

Dr. Melendez adds because of what he has seen, they’re not at the point of a capacity rollback.

“I don’t see people having to die before a bed would open up in the ICU, the way it was in July and August, so we’re not there right now,” said Dr. Melendez.

He goes on to say the numbers could get there but he is not sure if they would.

“I don’t think we would get to July’s level but there is a strong possibility that as our numbers increase, and I’m convinced it will, at least for the next couple of weeks that we may get to that point where we may have to trim back. But today, no.”