Hidalgo County hospitalizations increase 170% since first omicron case

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported 320 new cases of COVID-19, with an increased number in hospitalizations.

According to a press release from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, the total number of patients in Hidalgo County hospitals is now 253, over a 170 percent increase in hospitalizations since the first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the county on Jan. 4.

At the time, there were 93 patients hospitalized in the county.

Along with the new cases, Hidalgo County also reported six deaths related to COVID-19 in the county. Of the deaths, five were males ranging in age from their 30s to 70s.

Three of the deceased individuals were not vaccinated, the release stated.

This brings the total number of fatalities in the county to 3,547.