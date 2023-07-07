The Edinburg facility that, according to rumors, was sinking.

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court has hired the engineering firm of Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates to conduct an assessment of the construction of the new county courthouse, according to the county’s news release.

The firm was hired to look into concerns of construction issues relating to the exterior envelope of the courthouse. The envelope is the component that separates the exterior of the building from the interior.

An evaluation of the building envelope has been conducted to include visual inspections, infrared surveys, and diagnostic water and air testing in different parts of the facility.

The report confirmed some of the building envelope concerns. It is also clear that the courthouse project should be able to move forward toward substantial completion, according to the county.

“Our primary concern is for the safety and comfort of the Hidalgo County residents who will be using this courthouse in the years to come,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. “Our objective is to take possession and occupy the building as soon as possible and to address any issues of concern.”

The Commissioners’ Court will review the report and make any appropriate or necessary adjustments to complete Phase 1 of the courthouse project.

The county is unable to release any details of the report due to the ongoing review. It is also unable to provide a final completion date for the project.