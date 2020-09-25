Hidalgo County Health Authority wants schools to push back their reopening by one month

EDINBURG, Texas — “What the order says is that they should delay on campus instruction until after October 25,” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez. “And the reason why is this is an effort to continue mitigation you know slowing down of COVID-19”

Governor Greg Abbott declared this month that the Rio Grande Valley is a danger zone, meaning that more than 15 percent of hospitalizations in the RGV are from COVID-19.

Dr. Melendez told us that he submitted his new order with recommendation to the Hidalgo County judge on Friday.

“My goal is to make sure the entire community is safe and to minimize the spreading of this disease,” said Dr. Melendez.

District 2 member of the Texas Board of Education, Ruben Cortez, has pleaded with officials to delay in-person classes for weeks.

“Every member of the Valley delegation on the senate and on the house of representatives, they’ve all written these same letters of concerns,” said Cortez.

He is grateful for the extension but feels the state did not do enough.

“I don’t think that the state still didn’t do nearly enough,” said Cortez. “And so, in my mind, if they’re danger zones then we shouldn’t be expanding operations in our public schools.”

Dr. Melendez strongly reminds his community members that the fight against COVID-19 is not over.