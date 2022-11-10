A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported two COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Of the deceased, one is a woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a Mission woman over the age of 70. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,035 since the start of the pandemic.

One of the women who died was not fully vaccinated and the other was not up to date on her vaccine.

Additionally, Hidalgo County reported 271 positive cases of COVID-19 between Nov. 8 and 9. Of the 271, 54 were confirmed cases and 217 were probable.

As of Wednesday, there were 22 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals and nine in intensive care units.