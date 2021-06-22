Hidalgo County Head Start Program to receive $4.4M

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Head Start Program is set to receive $4.4 million as part of the American Rescue Plan, announced Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

The program will receive a total of $4,415,085.

Funds will be used to design, construct and develop Outdoor Learning Environments and Discovery Classrooms to be located behind the administration office building in McAllen. There are 3,690 children in the program, said the release.

“As we gain a clearer picture of what education looks like following a global pandemic, it’s clear that we must innovate and adapt our educational learning techniques for all ages,” said Congressman Gonzalez in the release. “Learning outdoors allows kids to be more creative, hands-on, and stimulated intellectually and emotionally.”

Executive Director of Hidalgo County Head Start Program, Teresa Flores, said she is excited to use the money and develop the proposed concept.

“Our children and parents will experience the outdoors as never before and its uniqueness will create motivation to engage children beyond the four classroom walls. After COVID, the experience will indeed be ‘a new breath of fresh air’ for our children,” said Flores in the release.

The American Rescue Plan provided $1 billion for early childhood development and educational programs, said the release.