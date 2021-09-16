Hidalgo County gifts newly renovated homes to residents

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 4 in a partnership with the Texas General Land Office (GLO) Disaster Recovery Program and the Hidalgo Urban County Office has awarded several residents with newly renovated homes.

On Friday, September 10, two Precinct 4 residents received keys to a newly renovated home. Residents were given their keys by Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres, accompanied by local GLO representative Elijah Casas as well as Urban County and Precinct 4 staff members.

I am humbled by the opportunity to extend the keys to a new home to our residents so that they may begin anew… Partnerships with the GLO are critical to support the needs of our residents. I will continue to advocate for a more rapid process flow to access the federal dollars available to support such projects Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres

Hidalgo County was given the opportunity to receive funding for housing activities after two Presidential Disaster Declaration affected Hidalgo County in 2015, according to a release from Hidalgo County.

The County qualified for both FEMA Disaster 4223 and FEMA Disaster 4245. As a result, the FederalRegister, Vol. 81, No. 117, was issued on June 17, 2016, awarding $6,740,560 to the county.

Thirty-two percent of funds, $2,156,979, were utilized for housing activities.

Due to the limited amount of funding from the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery, distribution was focused on the most affected areas in Hidalgo County.

Hidalgo County Urban County Program in conjunction with Precinct staff concluded Precinct 4 as one of the most affected areas.

According to Commissioner George P. Bush, the General Land Office continues to improve the lives of Texas daily.