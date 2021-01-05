Hidalgo County first COVID-19 vaccination clinic reaches capacity by 6 a.m.

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County’s first community vaccination clinic, held in the city of Mercedes, reached its capacity by 6 a.m.

Over 800 people lined up at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Showgrounds to receive the vaccine.

By 8 a.m., county officials were turning cars away.

The vaccine distribution was available for healthcare providers, EMS providers, and those aged 65 and older.

Additionally, residents aged 18 and older with qualifying health conditions were eligible for the vaccine distribution on Tuesday morning.