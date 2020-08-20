Hidalgo County extends shelter-at-home order through September

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — In a continued effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Hidalgo County leaders are issuing mandates in hopes of keeping people at home.

On Wednesday, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez extended the county’s shelter-at-home order through September 13.

The order states that all individuals are ordered to shelter-at-home in their residence for the remainder of the mandate.

Additionally, businesses operating in the county are encouraged to only operate for curbside, drive-through, or take-out services.

The curfew for all persons also remains in effect.

People over 18 are expected to abide by the curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All travel in the county during this period is limited to essential travel.

Mask mandates and social distancing requirements also remain in effect for the county.

The full order can be found here.