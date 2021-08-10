Hidalgo County extends local disaster declaration issued due to increase in asylum-seeking migrants

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County officials have extended the local state of disaster declaration that was first issued on August 2.

The decision to extend the order comes due to the continued threat of COVID-19 that may be present among the surge of migrants seeking asylum in Hidalgo County, said a release.

“We are at capacity to accommodate the growing numbers of asylum seekers who are legally in our community,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez. “This state of disaster will allow us to recoup financial losses to safely care for these migrants while assuring they are not in a position to spread COVID-19.”

The extension issued Tuesday is effective immediately and will be in effect until terminated by Commissioners Court, mention the press release.