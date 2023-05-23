HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Hidalgo County employee was killed and another one was injured on Tuesday morning when a backhoe operator lost control of his machinery and killed a co-worker, according to Sheriff J.E. Eddie Guerra.

The accident happened at 11:43 a.m. north of Mile 4 North on Midway Road along a drainage canal. Both men were employees of Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1.

The area is near Las Palomas Wildlife Management Area, south of Weslaco and Donna.

The two men were working along a levee area as part of preparations for hurricane season, said Raul Sesin, the General Manager of the Hidalgo County Drainage District No.

According to a news release from the county, Sesin said a backhoe that was being used for the cleanup shifted and fell down an embankment, killing one worker and injuring the second.

Sesin said authorities were contacted immediately and first responders were on the scene within minutes. The identity of both employees have not been released.

Mr. Sesin added, “The Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 expresses its deepest condolences to the family of our deceased team member and his coworkers.”

The accident remains under investigation.