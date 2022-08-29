HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After 14 years of service, Hidalgo County Elections Department Elections Administrator, Yvonne Ramon, announced her retirement from the county earlier today.

In 2008 Ramon was appointed to the position and has since administered multiple federal, state county and local elections. She has served as a member of the Texas Association of Election Administrators for 13 years and served as its president in 2019. As president, Ramon oversaw over 350 election officials and their respective staff who represent each of the 250 counties in Texas.

Ramon also served the TAEA as secretary, treasurer and vice president. Throughout her tenure with the county, she was on security boards, task forces, training committees and was an active member of the Legislative Committee.

As a national Certified Elections Registration Administrator and state Registered Election Official, Ramon also served as a member of the Secretary of State’s Advisory Committee.

Ramon is set to retire Sept. 9.

“I look back and reflect on all my experiences as the Elections Administrator, and I know that I persevered because of the support I received from my incredibly knowledgable, hardworking and dedicated elections staff,” Ramon said. “We have administered fair and unbiased elections with the highest level of integrity.”

As a retiree, Ramon plans to spend more time with her family, especially her five grandchildren.