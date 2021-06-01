Hidalgo County Drainage District 1 discusses new drainage projects

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) —Tuesday marks the first day of Hurricane Season 2021, and the Hidalgo County Drainage District 1 presented multiple project items on the agenda to the commissioners court.

One project that received contract approval for construction is the ‘Weslaco Drain Improvement’ project. Castle Enterprise, LLC won the bid to improve a drain system with a $1,207,662.24 budget.

“It’s a structure that will add capacity via gravity box into the system from the lateral itself into the IBWC floodway there,” said Raul Sesin, Hidalgo County Drainage District 1 general manager.

A lateral is another term for drain ditch, however, Sesin said this is region-wide issue.

For example, last month an entire subdivision in Mission on Inspiration Road was in waist-deep water because county drain systems were overflowed.

“We’re advertising this coming month already to go out and solicit bids for that section of work,” said Sesin. “And start widening the channel and acquiring right of way as well for additional detention facilities.”

Sesin said the county’s three major drain systems are the north main drain, the IBWC system, and floodways to the Arroyo Colorado. All three received $20 million in funding in March for expansions, but their current design is not up to date.

“It’s a lot of water—it’s a lot of municipality water, a lot of urban, rural area combined water, so we’re looking at expanding that main drain to be able to manage that water better,” said Sesin.

Sesin said that though all projects are moving forward in their phases, it takes time to reach full completion.

“We’re still looking for ways to receive more funds and invest those funds in our system,” said Sesin.

Sesin along with all the Hidalgo County Commissioners ask residents to do their part by avoiding illegal dumping.

Courtesy Hidalgo County

“This is the first day of hurricane season. We ask for your help in keeping their roads and ditches clear of brush and debris,” said Ellie Torres, Hidalgo County’s Precinct 4 commissioner.