Hidalgo County district attorney to remain as prosecutor on mayor’s voter fraud case

FILE– Edinburg mayor Richard Molina and wife turn themselves into Texas Rangers. They are being arraigned by Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 in Edinburg .

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday, a state district court ruled to deny a mayor’s motion to dismiss the district attorney from his case.

Ruling out of the 92nd state district court, visiting Judge Carlos Valdez of the 148th district court of Nueces County, held a hearing on whether to disqualify Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez as prosecutor from Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina’s voter fraud case.

On Tuesday morning Judge Valdez ruled to deny the mayor’s motion. Molina said the district attorney’s involvement is a conflict of interest. Molina said he has removed several of Rodriguez’s relatives from positions during his mayoral term.

Molina is facing several counts of election fraud as well as several charges of illegal voting. These charges stem from his 2017 mayoral election in the city of Edinburg.