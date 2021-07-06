Hidalgo County deputy constable involved in fatal weekend crash recovering

PALMVIEW, Texas (KVEO) —A Hidalgo County deputy constable, involved in a fatal weekend crash, is recovering.

The deputy constable was hurt in a crash while on patrol on Saturday morning.

The driver, who was killed in the crash, hit two vehicles, including the deputy constable.

On a social media post, Precinct 3 constable Lazaro “Larry” Gallardo, Jr., thanked the community and gave an update.

We have great news… Deputy Ramos was released from the hospital and is now resting at home. She has a long journey in front of her but with the countless prayers and well wishes, she’s on the right path to recovery.

According to officials, the driver hit a car near a 3-mile line and Breyfogle in Mission around 7:30 a.m.

After the crash, the driver that hit the car fled the scene speeding off.

Moments after, the man driving ran a red light and slammed head-on into the deputy constable near the intersection of 495 and Breyfogle in Palmview.