EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court has declared March 21, 2022, COVID-19 Memorial Day.

According to the commissioners’ court, all residents are encouraged to take a moment on that day to remember those lost. To reflect on our community’s response and resolve to overcome the ongoing pandemic.

The county said the declaration came in a proclamation offered by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez. March 21 marks the day Hidalgo County saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19 two years ago.

“This has been one of the most challenging periods in Hidalgo County’s history,” Judge Cortez said. “But people rallied to help one another and we will emerge from this terrible pandemic as a much stronger, much closer community.”

Since the first diagnosed case was diagnosed, nearly 200,000 people in the county have tested positive for the virus and nearly 4,000 residents have died, according to the county’s news release.

To commemorate COVID-19 Memorial Day, Judge Cortez will be hosting a multi-denominational prayer service on March 21.

Details about the prayer service will be released at a later date.