Hidalgo County declares local state of disaster following cold weather

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Richard F. Cortez announced he has signed an emergency order on Tuesday following the cold weather.

Along with the declaration, Judge Cortez implemented price controls to address reports of price gouging in the midst of the cold weather.

“We will not tolerate people being taken advantage of during this cold spell,” Judge Cortez said. The state of disaster will be in effect as of midnight on Tuesday, February 16 and will stay in effect for seven days.

“The County Judge has determined that extraordinary emergency measures must be taken to protect the public health, safety and general well-being of County citizens, in order to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property,” said Judge Cortez.

Judge Cortez’s declaration comes four days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared the entire state a disaster area on February 12 in anticipation of the winter storm.

A seller can be charged if a goods and services prices are increased on or before February 12.

Those listed goods and services include:

Groceries, beverages, toilet articles, ice

Construction and building materials and supplies, and earthmoving equipment and machinery

Electrical and gas generating and transmission equipment, party and accessories

Charcoal briquettes, matches, candles, lamp illumination and heat unit carbides, dry batteries, light bulbs, flashlights, and hand lanterns

Hand tools (manual and power), hardware and household supplies, and equipment rental

Automotive parts, supplies, and accessories

Plumbing and electrical tools and supplies

Apartment, duplex, multi-family dwelling, rooming house, hotel and motel rental

Gasoline, diesel oil, motor oil, kerosene, grease, and automotive lubricants

Restaurant, cafeteria, and boarding-house meals

Services of roofing and building contractors, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, tree surgeons, and automobile wrecker companies

Medicine, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment and supplies

Blankets, quilts, bedspreads, bed linens, mattresses, bedsprings, bedsteads, towels, and toilet paper