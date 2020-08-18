Hidalgo County DA: ‘With schools being closed… there is one less avenue for the protection of children’

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County District Attorney is reminding the public to be vigilant as recent changes in daily routines have increased the risk of child abuse and neglect.

District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. shares that some of the signs to look for include unexplained injuries, depression, fear of a certain adult, sudden changes in eating and/or sleeping habits, secrecy and hostility.

We know all too well that child abuse crosses all boundaries of income, race, ethnic heritage, and religious faith. However, the added stress of job loss, illness, substance abuse, and depression increases the incidence of abuse and neglect. Hidalgo County District Attorney

Authorities also state the public should be aware of the signs, as the start of school is delayed for several students across the Rio Grande Valley, making it difficult for children to find a safe place to speak up.

With schools being closed… there is one less avenue for the protection of children Ricardo Rodriguez, Jr., hidalgo county district attorney

To contact Child Protective Services dial 1-800-252-5400.

The release adds that if you feel a child is in immediate danger you should contact emergency services.

Check out the flyer below for additional resources and information.