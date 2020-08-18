Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Hidalgo County DA: ‘With schools being closed… there is one less avenue for the protection of children’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County District Attorney is reminding the public to be vigilant as recent changes in daily routines have increased the risk of child abuse and neglect.

District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. shares that some of the signs to look for include unexplained injuries, depression, fear of a certain adult, sudden changes in eating and/or sleeping habits, secrecy and hostility.

We know all too well that child abuse crosses all boundaries of income, race, ethnic heritage, and religious faith. However, the added stress of job loss, illness, substance abuse, and depression increases the incidence of abuse and neglect.

Hidalgo County District Attorney

Authorities also state the public should be aware of the signs, as the start of school is delayed for several students across the Rio Grande Valley, making it difficult for children to find a safe place to speak up.

With schools being closed… there is one less avenue for the protection of children 

Ricardo Rodriguez, Jr., hidalgo county district attorney

To contact Child Protective Services dial 1-800-252-5400.

The release adds that if you feel a child is in immediate danger you should contact emergency services.

Check out the flyer below for additional resources and information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday