Hidalgo County DA will not be seeking re-election

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County District Attorney announced Monday morning that he will not be running for a third term.

During a press conference, District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez said after years in public service he will not be seeking re-election.

“I’m being selfish for the first time in 16 years and I choose my family first,” said Rodriguez during the press conference.

Rodriguez took on the role of District Attorney for the county of Hidalgo in 2015.

“I want to thank you, the public, for trusting me with this office. Which I have upheld with the highest standards and for the right reasons,” added Rodriguez. “I hope that the next District Attorney will seek office for the right reasons.”

Rodriquez’s term ends in 2022.

“If I ever feel that there is a cause for righteousness. For our people, of this county, of the state or the nation, in the future, and I feel that I have fulfilled my responsibilities with my family I will not have any problem or hesitate to seek a position to fight for our people,” said Rodriquez.

The press conference in its entirety can be watched below: