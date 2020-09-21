Hidalgo County DA to host “Purple Day” virtual press conference

EDINBURG, Texas — The Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced the 6th annual “Purple Day” virtual press conference.

The district attorney’s office said in collaboration with the Texas Council on Family Violence, the Justice Alert Technology and Mujeres Unidas the event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.

To view the press conference, please join us here at 10 a.m.

The event aims to provide prevention education to the general public regarding domestic violence and to launch the newly designed innovative Victim Initiated Notification Safety App, said the district attorney’s office.

The news conference will include comments from Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, Jr., along with Domestic Violence Unit Chief Amy Cantu and Victims Unit Director Rosie Martinez of the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Texas Council on Family Violence Executive Director Gloria Terry, Mujeres Unidas Executive Director Estella De Anda, Justice Alert Technology Chief Executive Officer and founder of the Victim Initiated Notification Safety App Candice La Grange-Sigue.

The live streamed event is open to the public.

Participants are encouraged to wear purple in support of National Domestic Violence Abuse Awareness Month, added the district attorney’s office.